In 2017, around 32 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid of the Caribbean country, accounting for almost half of cumulative capacity.

Cuba's cumulative installed PV power has reached 65 MW, according to provisional figures provided to pv magazine by Julio C. Rimada Herrera, professor at the Institute of Materials Science and Technology (IMRE) of the University of Havana.

The statistics were recently presented by members of the Unión Eléctrica de Cuba (UNE), during a conference on solar energy that took place ...

