Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.01.2018 | 16:07
PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire
London, January 5

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2017

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31October 2017 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

5 January 2018


