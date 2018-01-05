$58.4 Billion Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market to 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive ECU market is expected to reach an estimated $58.4 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global automotive ECU market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle segments. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing electronic content per vehicle, increasing vehicle production, and increased stringent government regulations for passenger safety.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive electronic control unit industry, include the integration of multiple ECUs to reduce cost, and the development of ECUs for autonomous driving.



The safety and security, powertrain, and entertainment segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and register the highest growth due to increasing vehicle production, more government regulations for vehicle safety features, and additional investment by the industry players within the APAC region.



Automotive electronic control unit companies profiled in this market report include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Automotive ECU Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Automotive ECU Market by Application

3.3.1: Powertrain

3.3.2: Chassis Electronics

3.3.3: Safety and Security

3.3.4: Entertainment

3.3.5: Communication and Navigation

3.4: Global Automotive ECU Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1: Passenger Cars

3.4.2: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.4.3: Heavy Commercial Vehicles

3.5: Global Automotive ECU Market by End User

3.5.1: OEM

3.5.2: Aftermarket



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Automotive ECU Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive ECU Market

4.3: European Automotive ECU Market

4.4: APAC Automotive ECU Market

4.5: ROW Automotive ECU Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ECU Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ECU Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ECU Market by End User

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive ECU Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive ECU Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive ECU Market

6.3.3: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Continental AG

7.2: Robert Bosch GmbH

7.3: Denso Corporation

7.4: DELPHI Automotive PLC

7.5: Autoliv Inc.

7.6: Hitachi Automotive Systems,Ltd.

7.7: Takata Corporation

7.8: Mitsubishi Electric co.

7.9: ZF TRW Automotive

7.10: Magneti Marelli



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wf4db4/58_4_billion?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716