

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates that net income for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2017, will include an aggregate net discrete tax provision of approximately $1.25 billion, comprised of an approximate $1.4 billion net discrete tax provision as a result of the enactment of the Tax Act, primarily from the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lower enacted corporate tax rate, partially offset by an approximate $160 million net discrete tax benefit, primarily associated with the remeasurement of reserves and related interest relating to the status of multi-year Internal Revenue Service tax examinations.



On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act significantly revised U.S. corporate income tax law by, among other things, reducing the corporate income tax rate to 21% and implementing a modified territorial tax system that includes a one-time transition tax on deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX