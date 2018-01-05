Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive engine valves marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The major vendors are Eaton Corporation, Bosch, and Continental who dominate the global automotive engine valves market with a market share of about 76%. The platform for aftermarket and racing performance has various potential small manufacturing experts who are loyally producing only engine valves and related engine components. They specialize in custom design development as per the performance required by the engine.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "The increasing penetration of advanced steel alloys for engine valves is one of the major market drivers. Cost optimization due of advancement of manufacturing technology is a significant driver for the sale of advanced material engine valves. Performance optimization of engine valves and increasing demand for high-performance vehicles is an indication that advanced steel alloys and nickel alloys will witness increasing penetration in the high-performance engine application."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is engaged in the manufacture of automotive components, industrial products, and building products. The mobility solutions segment of Bosch includes gasoline systems, diesel systems, chassis systems control, electrical drives, automotive electronics, starter motors and generators, car multimedia, automotive steering, and automotive aftermarket. The industrial technology segment of the company includes drive and control technology, and packaging technology.

Continental

Continental is one of the prominent vendors in the automotive components manufacturing sector. The company offers products and services for the automotive and rubber industries. The automotive segment of the company consists of the chassis safety, interior, and powertrain divisions. Approximately 61% of the total sales in 2016 occurred through the automotive segment.

SINUS

SINUS is a dedicated engine valve manufacturer, with a dedicated R&D channel devoted to refining engine valve technologies. With its stronghold in the dedicated product profile, the company has an advantage of design and refinement. The company has a capacity of 2 million annual units.

Eaton Corporation

Eaton Corporation is a power management company. The company provides energy-efficient solutions that help its customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power more efficiently. The company specializes in ultra-lightweight engine valves and lightweight engine valves that ensure low lifter height and efficient valve train performance. These products are suited for high RPM engine operation applicable in performance vehicles, high-performance vehicles, and motorsports applications.

MAHLE

MAHLE is an automotive parts manufacturer and is one of the largest automotive suppliers across the world. MAHLE offers a complete component range of valvetrain assembly. An engine valve is a part of this product segmentation under the passenger vehicle category. MAHLE produces high-performance ultra-light engine valves. Related products under this segment are valves, valve guides, seals, and valve seats. MAHLE valves are forged or extruded components and can be gas filled for temperature maintenance.

Federal-Mogul

The company offers powertrain and vehicle safety components. Federal-Mogul is a supplier to OEMs in the aerospace, heavy-duty, agricultural, off-road, marine, and power generation industries. The powertrain segment offers a product range that includes pistons, piston pins, cylinder liners, piston rings, guides, valve seats, and ignition components. All these products are manufactured under the brand names AE, Goetze, Champion, Daros, and Nural. This segment serves the automotive, heavy-duty, marine, agricultural, power generation, light truck, and small air-cooled engines industries.

