

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public support for legalizing marijuana use in the U.S. continues to rise and is now at the highest point in five decades, according to a recent poll conducted by Gallup.



Gallup reported that 64 percent of Americans now support legalizing marijuana. This is based on an October 5 to 11 poll conducted by Gallup, with a random sample of 1,028 adults aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.



While marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, the issue was featured on a number of state ballot initiatives in 2016. Eight states and the District of Columbia have now fully legalized marijuana. This means more than one in five Americans live in a state where they can legally enjoy use of the drug.



When Gallup first asked national adults about their views on legalization of marijuana in 1969, only 12 percent supported the move. However, support more than doubled by the end of the next decade and by 2001, a third of Americans favored legalizing marijuana.



Gallup noted that over the past several years, it has found that Americans have become more liberal on a variety of social issues. With a majority change in attitude, 64 percent of Americans now favor same-sex marriage, compared to 25 percent in the late 1990s.



Gallup also noted that Democrats and independents have historically been much more likely than Republicans to support legalizing marijuana. In 2009, Democrats were the first partisan group to see majority support for legalization, followed by independents in 2010.



However, 51 percent of Republicans too now support legalizing marijuana, up 9 percent from last year. This is the first time that a majority of Republicans support the move.



According to the Gallup report, the Department of Justice under the current Republican administration has been perceived as hostile to state-level legalization.



On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Obama administration's policy that discouraged federal prosecutors from pursuing marijuana-related charges in states that have legalized its use. However, the move was condemned by both Republicans and Democrats in Washington.



It also comes just four days after California, the most populous state, legalized sales of recreational marijuana for adults.



