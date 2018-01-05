Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Investment Portfolio

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

(Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529)

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following table represents Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc's (ASLIT) investments, as at 31 December 2017, in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's):

Security % of ASLIT's

Portfolio

McKay Securities plc

Capital & Regional plc

RDI REIT plc

Hansteen Holdings plc

Unite Group plc

Assura plc

1.6

1.4

1.3

1.3

1.2

1.0 ---- Total 7.8 ----

ASLIT does not invest in any securities issued by investment trusts or investment companies with the exception of real estate investment trusts (REIT's) that are eligible to be included in the NSCI (XIC) index.

5 January 2018

