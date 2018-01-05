sprite-preloader
Freitag, 05.01.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.01.2018 | 16:28
PR Newswire

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Investment Portfolio

PR Newswire
London, January 5

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

(Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529)

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8R, the following table represents Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc's (ASLIT) investments, as at 31 December 2017, in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed closed-ended investment funds (including REIT's):

Security% of ASLIT's
Portfolio

McKay Securities plc
Capital & Regional plc
RDI REIT plc
Hansteen Holdings plc
Unite Group plc
Assura plc
1.6
1.4
1.3
1.3
1.2
1.0
----
Total7.8
----

ASLIT does not invest in any securities issued by investment trusts or investment companies with the exception of real estate investment trusts (REIT's) that are eligible to be included in the NSCI (XIC) index.

Contact:

David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733

5 January 2018

END


