Global Aerospace Industry Ceramic Matrix Composites Growth Opportunities 2017-2022 - Key Players are 3M, General Electric, CoorsTek, Albany International, and SGL Carbon SE

CMC consumption in the global aerospace industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2017 to 2022.

The future for CMC in the global aerospace industry looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and space segments. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace industry and capability of CMC components for performing better at high temperatures.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ceramic matrix composites in the global aerospace industry, include increasing application of CMC materials in high temperature areas.



In this market, C/C, SiC/SiC, and Oxide/Oxide are the major types of CMC material. C/C will remain the largest market over the forecast period because it is commonly used in all commercial aircraft disc brakes.



North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high procurement of CMC material by various CMC component manufacturers in the USA.



Ceramic matrix composites companies profiled in this market include 3M, General Electric, CoorsTek Inc., Albany International, and SGL Carbon SE are among the major manufacturers of CMC material for aerospace industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Ceramic Matrix Composites in the Global Aerospace Industry: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Trends and Forecast for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry

3.3: CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by End Use Markets

3.3.1: Commercial Aircraft

3.3.2: Military Aircraft

3.3.3: Space

3.4: CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by Material Type

3.4.1: Oxide/Oxide

3.4.2: SiC/SiC

3.4.3: C/C and Others

3.5: CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by Application

3.5.1: Engine

3.5.2: Landing Gear

3.5.3: Airframe



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by Region

4.2: CMC in the North American Aerospace Industry

4.3: CMC in the European Aerospace Industry

4.4: CMC in the ROW (including APAC) Aerospace Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by End Use

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures for CMC in the Global Aerospace Industry



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: 3M Company

7.2: General Electric

7.3: CoorsTek Inc.

7.4: Albany International

7.5: COI Ceramics Inc.

7.6: SGL Carbon SE

7.7: MT Aerospace

7.8: Lancer System

7.9: Ultramet Inc.

7.10: Starfire Systems Inc.



