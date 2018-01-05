INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Omega Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 16, 2018 - OHI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. ("Omega") (NYSE: OHI) between February 8, 2017 and October 31, 2017 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/omega-healthcare-investors-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) financial and operating results of certain of the Company's operators were deteriorating; (2) as a result, certain of the Company's operators were experiencing worsening liquidity issues that were significantly impacting the operators' ability to make timely rent payments; (3) as a result, certain of the Company's direct financing leases were impaired and certain receivables were uncollectible; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Omega's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Omega, you have until January 16, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders.

