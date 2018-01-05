Wound Management Technologies Inc.: Wound Management Technologies, Inc. Ranked Number 369 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500

Attributes 219 Percent Revenue Growth to Increasing Clinical Acceptance and Usage of Their Key Product, CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WNDM) today announced it ranked 369 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Wound Management Technologies grew 219 percent during this period.

Wound Management Technologies' Chief Financial Officer, Michael Carmena, credits the company's 219% revenue growth to the strength of the clinical outcomes achieved with CellerateRX® Surgical and their continued investments in expanding the sales organization. Mike said, "We have continued to build our sales team including the recent additions of Jay Speelhoffer as Director, Strategic Accounts, and Zach Fleming as our new Vice President of Sales. Both Zach and Jay are tenured medical device sales leaders who will help us continue our strong revenue growth."

Zach Fleming, Vice President of Sales, added, "We continue to invest in building our sales team and our clinical outcomes portfolio and we are excited by the passion our customers have for CellerateRX® Surgical. We also anticipate additional growth of the company with the recent launch of our newest product, HemaQuell™ Resorbable Bone Hemostat."

About Wound Management Technologies

With its number one goal of improving patient outcomes, Wound Management Technologies develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It has a strong history of developing long-term, strategic partnerships with a focus on products that fuse nature with science. Its primary products are in the $11 billion U.S. consumable medical device market and in the $1.5 billion biomaterials market. Wound Management Technologies sells and distributes the patent-protected and FDA-cleared CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant. Wound Management is anticipating new revenues from HemaQuell™ Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit our website, www.wmgtech.com.

