Issuer: Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 471008-0280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Austurstræti 11, 155 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 4.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 5.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 10.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 147890 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LBANK 180710 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028975 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer LANDSBANKINN HF/ZERO CPN B 20180710 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 5,000,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 640,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 640,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 10.1.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 10.7.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 10.7.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Dirty Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------