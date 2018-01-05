Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LEKOIL LIMITED (LEK) TR-1 Holding in Company 05-Jan-2018 / 15:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer or Lekoil Limited the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Zion SPC - Access Fund SP City and country of registered George Town, Cayman Islands office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold 28 December 2017 was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 5 January 2018 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting rights Total Total number voting through financial of both of voting rights in % rights of attached (8.A + to shares 8.B) instruments (total of 8.B 1 + issuer 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 12.47% 0% 12.47% 536,529,893 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 0% 0% 0% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) Ordinary 0 66,927,015 0% 12.47% Shares KYG5462G1073 SUBTOTAL 8. 66,927,015 12.47% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversion rights that may be voting instrument Period acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B N/A N/A 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of of date Conversion of voting financ Period voting rights ial rights instru settlement ment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d N/A N/A N/A N/A 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy N/A holder The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which N/A the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information Place of completion George Town, Cayman Islands Date of completion 05/01/18 ISIN: KYG5462G1073 Category Code: HOL TIDM: LEK Sequence No.: 5076 End of Announcement EQS News Service 643337 05-Jan-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2018 10:19 ET (15:19 GMT)