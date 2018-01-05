LOT.TO Brings World-record Lottery Jackpots to Africa

LONDON, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UK-based LOT.TO has introduced a suite of iLottery games specifically for the African market, giving players a chance to win $550 Million on US Powerball this weekend.

The new games, which are offered on a B2B basis, will enable African gambling companies to give their players the opportunity to play for, and win, full-scale prizes on the world's richest lotteries.

So far, the roster of games includes the American behemoths Powerball 5/59 and Mega Millions 5/70, the UK's Lotto 6/59 and Europe's Eurojackpot 5/50 and EuroMillions 5/50, with plans to introduce more lotteries over the coming months. The launch comes just in time for the first half billion dollar lottery draw of the year, on US Powerball this Saturday.

"Why should Europe and America have all the fun?" said Rob Lawson, Head of Customer Success at LOT.TO. "When the US Powerball jackpot reached a staggering $1.58bn in 2015, there was an unbelievable buzz and rollover frenzy in the air. Yet Africans haven't been able to take part, due to legislation and being priced out of the market. We have changed that.

"These LOT.TO games are designed so that all Africans can participate in these lotteries at an affordable level, experience the thrill of massive rollovers and win their share of these staggering prizes."

Western Lotto, LOT.TO's Nigerian partner, is the first African gambling company to offer these games, with an incredible 700bn Naira on offer this week alone across their mobile and desktop sites. A Western Lotto winner on Saturday would become the 45th richest person in Africa. An incredible world-first.

Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, LOT.TO's unique risk management system handles all payment of all winnings and liability, with the plan being to rollout similar games to South American and Eastern European gambling operators in Q1 2018.

The global gambling market set to reach a turnover of $635bn by 2020, and with lotteries producing over 30% of that, no other gambling vertical comes close in terms of size and popularity.

