The global automotive transmission control unit (TCU) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005568/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive transmission control unit (TCU) market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive TCU market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two vehicle type segments that include commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive TCU market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest automotive TCU market

The automotive TCU market in the Americas is anticipated to grow during the forecast period primarily because of the high demand and volume sales of sports sedans and high-performance cars. In 2015, the sales of new vehicles gained momentum in the Americas. Multiple factors such as the decrease in gasoline prices, low interest rates, easy credit availability, a decrease in the unemployment rate, and the increase in vehicle lease have spurred the sale of new vehicles.

"Increased preference for fuel efficiency is driving the market for mid and compact-sized crossovers. Unlike SUVs, crossovers have lesser curb weight and higher fuel efficiency. Numerous product innovations and launching activities are undertaken by original equipment manufacturers to boost the SUV and crossover segments. The growing popularity of the SUV and crossover segment is expected to shift consumer buying preference from sedans to SUVs or crossovers. Light commercial vehicles such as pickup trucks and SUVs are popular due to their multipurpose applications and powerful engines," says Keerthi Balu, a leadautomotive electronics research expert from Technavio.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7

Automotive TCU market in EMEA

During the forecast period, the automotive TCU market in EMEA is expected to grow because of the strict environmental regulations that are pushing automakers to adopt advanced powertrain technologies. Furthermore, the developed automotive market in Europe, which has the presence of some of the leading automakers in the world, is driving the automatic transmission system market. Moreover, market dynamics in the region and reducing advantages of a manually operated gearbox over an automated gearbox in terms of cost of ownership, emission, and fuel efficiency. This is further driving the growth of automotive DCT market in the region.

"Technological advances in automotive components, electrification of mechanical components, and high demand for optimal drive technologies have resulted in automakers incorporating these enhanced ride and handling technologies in their vehicles. The three big companies in the automotive industry namely Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW are based in Europe," says Keerthi

Automotive TCU market in APAC

During the forecast period, the demand for passenger vehicles in the OEM segment will come from developing economies such as China, Brazil, India, and South Korea, as growth fundamentals in these countries will remain relatively strong. India, China, and Japan are the main markets for the automotive sector in APAC. The increase in disposable income and the launch of new car models by OEMs are the main drivers of the market. The perception of achieving higher social status by owning a car is driving the market for passenger cars in India and China, despite the increase in traffic congestion, government regulations, and rising levels of air pollution.

Car dealers in China are launching new car models at increased discounts to capture the market for passenger cars. Reducing property sales and declining trade volumes in stock exchanges have diverted the consumer spending toward new car purchases. Besides, low rates of gasoline are further driving the sale of new cars in China.

The top vendors in the global automotive TCU market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive High-Performance Brake System Market 2017-2021

Global Electric Vehicle Motor (EVM) Controller Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Seat Recliners Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005568/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com