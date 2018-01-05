Aircraft Radome Market, 2025 - Significant Rise in Demand for Air Travel & Increasing Demand for Quartz Fiber

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aircraft Radome market is expected to grow to US$ 741.47 million by 2025 from US$ 403.81 million in 2016.

The sales of aircraft radomes is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors. The sales pattern for aircraft radomes have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of aircraft radome market. Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business of the industry.



The market for aircraft radome market is influenced by various factors such as rise in demand for air travel, and increasing demand for quartz fiber. These factors are poised to drive the market for aircraft radome during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. However, the growth of market is being hindered by lack of skilled engineering labor required for maintenance of aircraft radome, and high cost of advanced fiber materials.



Nonetheless, the rapid increase in modernization of existing aircrafts is influencing the up gradation of conventional radome to latest technology radome in order to enhance the operational efficiency and to provide increased protection to the radar from external influences. This factor is acting as a key opportunity factor for the market of aircraft radome in the coming years from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the various research and developments being carried out by different aircraft radome manufactures are poised to help the market for aircraft radome to escalate over the years in future.



Aircraft Radome market by systems is segmented into design type, material type and aircraft type. The rise in disposable incomes of individuals in the developed as well as developing economies, compliance to strict regulations by the aviation bodies are some of the factors that are conducive to the growth of aircraft radomes into the systems. The market for aircraft radomes is moderately consolidated market with the top ten companies accounting for significant share of the market. Significant barriers to enter the business has favored the established companies to command their positioning into this sector.



5 Global Aircraft Radome Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Significant Rise in Demand for Air Travel

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Quartz Fiber

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Fiber Materials

5.2.2 Requirement of Highly Skilled Labor for Maintenance of Radome

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Modernization of Existing Aircrafts

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancement is Anticipated to Influence the Growth of Aircraft Radome

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



