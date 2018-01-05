Pearlescent Pigment Market 4.58% CAGR by 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, January 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The pearlescent pigment market industry research report is an exhaustive study on the present market scenario of the global pearlescent pigment industry with a special focus on the Global market of this industry. The analysts forecast global pearlescent pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pearlescent pigment.

Get complete report on Pearlescent Pigment Market spread across 119 pages, analyzing 11 major companies and providing 84 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1272905-global-pearlescent-pigment-market-2018-2022.html .

The latest trend gaining momentum in the pearlescent pigment market is FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products. The FDA has approved the use of pearlescent pigments and effect-enhancing pigments in cosmetics and personal care products. It has also approved the use of mica flakes coated with titanium dioxide and other colorants in cosmetic products. The mica-based pearlescent pigments are identified to be free from certain harmful substances like lead, arsenic, and mercury. Although the FDA has fully restricted the use of color additives in personal care and cosmetic substances, it is not likely to pose a threat to the growth of the market.

According to the pearlescent pigment market report, one of the major drivers for this market is excellent functional properties. Pearlescent pigments are special pigments that belong to the same class as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments. They are termed as pearl pigments mainly due to their excellent shine and radiance. It is extensively used in automotive sector, paints and coatings applications, construction industry, printing inks, plastics, cosmetics, decorative paints, and architectural coatings applications due to its innate functionalities.

Order a copy of Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1272905 .

Key players in the global pearlescent pigment market: ALTANA, BASF, CHESIR, Merck, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, and Sun Chemical. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: CRISTAL, Kuncai Americas, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO, Oxen Special Chemicals, and Sinoparst Science and Technology. Pearlescent pigments are special kind of pigments that belong to the fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments category. These pigments are made from naturally from fish scales or synthetic mica platelets or artificial glass substrates followed by semitransparent layers of metal oxides. They deliver superior whiteness, shine: and coverage with extraordinary optical effects ranging from a fine-grained luster to a bold silvery-white sparkle.

Another related report is Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global concentrated nitric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global concentrated nitric acid market: BASF, DowDuPont, Hanwha Group, LSB Industries, UBE INDUSTRIES, and Yara. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: DFPCL, Plinke, and ChemChina.

One trend in the concentrated nitric acid market is growing economy in APAC. The economies of APAC countries such as China, India, and others have been growing as per the latest World Bank Group (WBG) data. Their GDP growth rate is improving. These countries have vast geographical areas and a spiking population rate, due to which there has been an increase in disposable income per capita. For instance, according to the WBG data, the annual GDP growth rate for India was 7.107% in 2016. Browse complete Concentrated Nitric Acid market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1272910-global-concentrated-nitric-acid-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Chemicals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1272910-global-concentrated-nitric-acid-market-2018-2022.html

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml