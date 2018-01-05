Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive power folding mirror systems marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005298/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive power folding mirror systems market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive power folding mirror systems market is highly competitive. The market consists of a limited number of well-established vendors and multiple regional players. To meet the growing demand for advanced mirror systems at low cost, the key vendors in the market are currently expanding their customer base and are increasing their investments in R&D. With advances in technology and government regulations, the competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify further. Thus, to gain a sustainable competitive advantage, the power folding mirror systems manufacturers look for collaborations or joint ventures with technology companies.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "The availability of, and advancement in technology, are the main factors driving most of the improvements in the global automotive power folding mirror systems market. These factors are leading to growing consumer awareness and increasing government regulations with respect to safety features in vehicles."

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Ficosa International

Ficosa International is a multinational corporation that engages in R&D, production, and commercialization of different systems and automobile components. Its global operations mainly depend on technological advances, and its skilled workforce gives a competitive advantage to the company over its rivals. Ficosa International produces rear-view mirrors for automobile manufacturers globally. The company's rear-view mirrors are equipped with the latest technologies and are designed considering the vehicle's style requirements and regulations for efficient functioning.

Gentex

Gentex develops and manufactures high-quality products for automotive, aerospace, and commercial fire protection applications. The company's main products include auto-dimming rear-view mirrors. It supplies these mirrors to OEMs such as Audi, BMW, Chrysler, and Fiat Automobiles. Gentex produces electrochromic auto-dimming rear and side-view mirrors with power folding feature. The mirror module offered by the company is cost-effective and has many advanced features such as displays, microphones, antennas, and camera modules for better performance and safety.

Magna International

Magna International designs, engineers, and manufactures automotive interior components and systems. It develops and manufactures complete seating solutions for the automotive industry. It also provides metal body systems, components, assemblies, and modules, including vehicle frames and chassis systems. The company's power folding mirrors are popular among the OEMs. The company also provides the Total BlindZoneManagement system that uses the camera, mirror, lighting, information, and telematics to reduce the effect of blind zone created in and out of the vehicle. The company also provides customized mirror modules for all types of vehicles.

MURAKAMI

MURAKAMI offers two main products which are automotive rear-view mirrors and optical thin film materials. In the mirror systems division, the company manufactures products such as hydrophilic clear mirrors, electrochromic mirrors, power fold units, blind spot indicator mirrors, exterior rear-view mirrors, and reverse auto-down mirrors. MURAKAMI's rear-view mirror products are designed and produced with proven quality evaluations. The rear-view products help to provide the safe, reliable, and comfortable automobiles.

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson has a diversified product range. It serves different industries, especially the automotive industry. Major products offered by the company include wiring harnesses, plastic molding, injection molding tools, thermoformed polyethylene components, rubber molding and extrusion, automotive rear-view mirrors, vehicle air conditioning systems. The company produces interior mirrors with multifunctionality. It is a leading global supplier of the rear-view mirror systems to the automotive industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

-- Global Automotive Parking Heater Market 2017-2021

-- Global Automotive Parking Heater Market 2017-2021Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market 2017-2021

-- Global Automotive Parking Heater Market 2017-2021Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market 2017-2021Global EV Charging Adapter 2017-2021

Global Automotive Parking Heater Market 2017-2021Global Electric Vehicle Power Electronics Market 2017-2021Global EV Charging Adapter 2017-2021About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005298/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com