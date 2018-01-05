Shares in UK defence company Ultra Electronics weighed on the FTSE 250 on Friday following a report that the UK defence review has been delayed along with broker Berenberg reiterating its 'sell' rating on the stock following a 20% rally. According to the Financial Times, ministers are planning to break up a UK national security and defence review while the government considers how it will fill a £20bn funding "black hole" at the Ministry of Defence. The FT said the government is now looking at ...

