Shares in online musical instrument and equipment seller Gear4music fell sharply on Friday afternoon despite a 42% increase in sales to £34.5m in the four months to end December, 2017. Customer numbers leaped 38% to 450,000, the company said in a trading update. The lion's share of the growth came from abroad, with European and rest of the world sales up 69% to £15.8 million over the period. Chief executive Andrew Wass said trading for the year to date was in line with the board's ...

