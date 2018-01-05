AIM-listed life sciences group Abzena said on Friday that it had moved into new headquarters on the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge. Abzena is consolidating all its UK operations including the head office functions, biology and chemistry research services groups from its two current buildings on the campus into this new facility during January 2018. The new building has been purpose-built to accommodate Abzena's needs and enables all the group's UK-based science teams to work together in a ...

