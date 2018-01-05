US job growth fell short of forecasts at the end of 2017, contrary to the findings of a widely-followed survey of hiring conditions published the day before. Non-farm payrolls increased by 148,000, versus a consensus forecast for a gain of 175,000. Net revisions did little to improve the picture, with the tally for the previous two months being lowered by a combined 9,000. Similarly, the rate of unemployment was unchanged from the prior month at 4.1%, instead of dipping by one tenth of a ...

