America's shortfall in trade with the rest of the world widened in November as the climb in world oil prices increased the country's energy bill. The total US foreign trade deficit increased by $1.6bn to reach $50.5b (consensus: -$49.2bn), according to the Department of Commerce. Imports of goods and services shot higher by 2.4% on the month to hit $250.7bn, alongside a 2.2% rise in exports to $200.2bn. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, described November's reading on ...

