ValueSetters Inc.: ValueSetters Partners With Green Zebra Media to Launch Wi-Fi Marketing Ad and Analytics Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / ValueSetters Inc. (OTC PINK: VSTR) has entered into a 20% net revenue agreement with Green Zebra Media to launch a joint pilot, guest Wi-Fi marketing ad manager and data analytics program.

Green Zebra offers a service that allows businesses to connect with their mobile users inside and outside of the store over a free Wi-Fi network. ValueSetters has leveraged their resources to introduce the Green Zebra product to a large network of cell phone stores, to help the cellular franchise owner communicate more effectively with its customers, increase store traffic and drive more sales with free Wi-Fi for every guest.

The key driver for the franchise owner is to automate local marketing with smarter guest Wi-Fi marketing tools. Green Zebra's CEO, Cole Smith, said, "We expect to see store results quickly, transitioning from a few retail cellular stores to few thousand stores, with all stores benefiting from highly targeted local traffic."

Green Zebra's Guest Wi-Fi Manager Technology

Customers who agree to use their free Wi-Fi will provide their email address, which then allows the business to build out target customer contact lists, and utilize analytic tools to provide better insight into visits by tracking things like frequency, identifying the most loyal customers and their duration, among other factors. The technology is successfully allowing store owners to reach thousands of local customers daily with new promotional ads, videos, sms and email. For more information visit http://greenzebramedia.com.

About ValueSetters:

Led by a team of professional investors and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly-traded boutique advisory firm with unique expertise in helping early-stage companies raise capital over the internet. The company also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. For more information, visit our website at http://valuesetters.com.

