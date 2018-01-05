Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced today that Jonathan M. Zaffino has been named President and CEO of the Everest Insurance Division, effective immediately.

Mr. Zaffino joined Everest in 2015 and most recently held the position of President of the North America Insurance Division. In his new role, he will be responsible for planning and executing on the worldwide insurance division's business strategies and will assume oversight for the newly formed Everest Insurance Company of Ireland and the Everest Lloyd's Syndicate operations.

Mr. Dominic J. Addesso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everest Re Group, Ltd. said "Jon has done a tremendous job in the build out of the North America Insurance Division and elevating the Everest name in this important marketplace. His strong leadership capability and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate for leading the continued build of Everest's global insurance brand."

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac. provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.

