Duke University scientists working with perovskite materials have developed a process which they say could open a 'whole new world' of materials to the solar cell industry, as well as useful materials for light emitting diodes, photo detectors and X-ray detectors.
The research, published in the journal ACS Energy Letters, details a method whereby a solution containing the materials to create a thin-film, is frozen, and then placed insided a vacuum chamber and blasted with a laser. In this case the researchers worked with methylammonium ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...