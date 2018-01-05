A group of researchers from Duke University in the USA has developed a new coating process for the creation of hybrid thin-film materials. The researchers say their process allows for the creation of solar materials that have until now proven difficult or even impossible to make.

Duke University scientists working with perovskite materials have developed a process which they say could open a 'whole new world' of materials to the solar cell industry, as well as useful materials for light emitting diodes, photo detectors and X-ray detectors.

The research, published in the journal ACS Energy Letters, details a method whereby a solution containing the materials to create a thin-film, is frozen, and then placed insided a vacuum chamber and blasted with a laser. In this case the researchers worked with methylammonium ...

