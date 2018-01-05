Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue Full Year 2017 Results on Thursday, February 8, 2018 before the Paris stock market opens.

Conference Call Audio Webcast

Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 10:00am

(Paris time CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.

