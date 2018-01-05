SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors It Filed a Complaint on Behalf of Array Biopharma Inc. Shareholders and Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 22, 2018 - ARRY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Array Biopharma Inc. ("Array") (NASDAQ: ARRY) between December 16, 2015 and March 17, 2017 . You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky filed Rose v. Array Biopharma Inc. (1:17-cv-02789), a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado. To get more information, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Array's NEMO study failed to show sufficient clinical benefit of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma; (2) it was aware that this lack of supporting data would not be sufficient to receive FDA approval of binimetinib in use for patients with NRAS-mutual melanoma; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Array's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 19, 2017, Array issued a press release announcing the withdrawal of the binimetinib NDA in use for patients with NRAS-mutant melanoma. On May 10, 2017, during a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017, Array's CEO, Ron Squarer, stated that Array lacked sufficient data to support approval of the NDA.

If you suffered a loss in Array, you have until January 22, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

