

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Computer maker Dell has launched a revamped version of XPS-13 laptop just days ahead of CES 2018, the largest electronics show of the year.



The laptop's main USP is its new design, which the company claims will not catch any stains over time as it has used glass fiber materials.



The notebook sports a 13-inch InfinityEdge display and supports 4K Ultra HD. The laptop is powered by a quad-core 8th generation Intel Core processor with 1TB SSDs. The battery can run up to 20 hours on full HD and up to 11 hours on 4K Ultra mode.



The device is available for a price of $999, starting January 4, for the US market, while a developer edition of the laptop with Ubuntu is priced at $950.



Customers can also opt for additional optional components such as a fingerprint reader and better specifications, if they are willing to shell out more money.



