Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive upholstery market is rapidly transforming materials and technology and is highly competitive. Automotive upholstery includes seat upholstery, boot liners, floor mats, seat belts, window frames, seat trim, sunroof, car roof, door panel trim, head rest covers, column padding, cladding, insulating material, and under-shield. The market consists of a few well-established and well-diversified international, regional, and local players. Cost-effective upholstery with application-specific properties are offered by local and regional vendors.

According to Amey Vikram, a lead analyst at Technavio for auto accessories research, "The demand and competition across the value chain is expected to increase as the designs and innovations are increasing at a rapid pace. Vendors present in the market are currently increasing their customer base and are also trying to increase their R&D investments."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Adient

Adient operates a diversified technology and industrial company worldwide. It develops products, services, and solutions to optimize the energy and operational efficiencies of buildings, seating and interior systems for locomotives, lead-acid batteries for automotive, and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. The company started its production of commercial vehicle seating solutions and seat upholstery with innovative textiles for truck cabins and other commercial vehicles.

CMI Enterprises

CMI Enterprises designs, manufactures, and supplies soft trim textiles and fabrication solutions. It also offers a line of leather upholstery products in different patterns and colors. The company serves as one of the large manufacturers of premium motor coaches, Monaco coach, in the US. The company offers headliners, leathers, faux suedes, vinyl, laminated sidewall materials, fabrics, bus and truck fabric, and performance fabrics.

Faurecia

Faurecia offers products and services for automotive seating, exhaust systems, interior systems, and exterior systems. It has three business segments: emission control technologies, automotive seating, interior systems. The company is the sixth largest international automotive parts manufacturer, and it is the leader in interior systems.

Katzkin Leather

Katzkin Leather designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive leather products. It offers custom products, such as logos, seat heating components, leather and specialty interiors, stitching, piping and perforation, embroidery and embossing, and additional comfort options. The company offers design styles, leathers and trim materials, stitching and piping, and embroidery and embossing.

Lear

Lear offers products and services for automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. It has two business segments: seating and E-systemsThe company offersLuxury seats, Performance seats, and InTu intelligent seat which will be commercialized from 2018.

TOYOTA BOSHOKU

TOYOTA BOSHOKU manufactures and sells automotive interior products and systems. It also provides automotive filters, powertrain components, and fabric goods. The company supplies door trim, seats, headliners, substrates, carpets, and air and oil filters to a variety of automobile manufacturers, including Toyota and General Motors.

