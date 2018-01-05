ConnectWise: ConnectWise Announces Acquisition of HTG, a Leading Consulting, Coaching and Peer Group Organization

Acquisition Advances ConnectWise Commitment to a Holistic Approach for the Technology Service Provider Ecosystem

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise (http://www.connectwise.com/) announced today that it has acquired HTG (http://www.htgpeergroups.com/), a worldwide consulting, coaching and peer group organization that cultivates success by igniting personal, leadership, business and legacy transformation. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Arnie Bellini, CEO of ConnectWise, said combining the companies was a logical next step for the two organizations, which have had a strategic relationship dating back to 2008.

"This brings together a shared vision to help technology solution providers (TSPs) meet their full potential," he said. "We believe that by combining ConnectWise's award-winning business solutions with HTG's best-in-class business coaching program and extensive peer-to-peer network, we are creating an extraordinary ecosystem that gives all TSPs the opportunity to thrive."

Bellini said the market's demand for TSPs is poised to exponentially increase in tandem with the digital transformation that is taking place globally across all types of businesses.

"ConnectWise, as the industry pioneer in the 'community first' approach, has always believed that our partners will be better prepared to succeed if the technology platform we provide is supplemented with extensive business and leadership resources. The addition of HTG's business coaching and peer groups will further prepare TSPs to successfully navigate the ever-evolving technology forces," Bellini said.

Arlin Sorensen, Founder and CEO of HTG, said HTG's mission to help businesses and their leadership reach growth goals will not change now that the company has joined the ConnectWise family.

"Arnie and I have shared a belief in the value of education, coaching and community as key ingredients for partner success," he said. "I'm excited to be part of an organization that understands the value of HTG's programs, and I'm looking forward to amplifying the reach of HTG thought leadership and creating new transformative programs that will enable TSPs to take control of their destinies."

Sorensen, who will remain as head of the new HTG business unit in ConnectWise, said current HTG offerings, including the peer groups, vendor member, and coaching and consulting programs, will remain unchanged. "Not only is ConnectWise fully committed to our current partners and to continuing the work we've been doing, but it also plans to invest resources into expanding our services. This combining of forces is a win for any ConnectWise or HTG partner dedicated to meeting its business goals."

HTG serves more than 600 members from 500 unique companies in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. It hosts over 50 meetings and events annually for its members. ConnectWise has more than 130,000 users in 21,000 businesses in over 50 countries.

For more about ConnectWise's acquisition of HTG, go to ConnectWise.com/HTGDetails (https://info.connectwise.com/corporate/announcements/htg-joins-connectwise).

