SECI has had a busy day, releasing three tenders worth 1.2 GW. Following on from a 275 MW tender this morning, it has now announced a 950 MW tender for grid connected solar PV projects in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, under the National Solar Mission of Phase-II, Batch-IV.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has tendered 750 MW and 200 MW worth of solar PV projects in the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, respectively.

The grid connected plants will be installed under the National Solar Mission Phase-II, Batch-IV scheme. Earlier today, SECI released a 275 MW tender for grid connected PV projects in Uttar Pradesh - also part of the ...

