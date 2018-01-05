AIM-quoted oil and gas company Cabot Energy provided an update on drilling and flow tests at its 10-32 sidetrack well in the Rainbow area in Canada on Friday after that start of its drill programme in December, which ran longer than expected. The 10-32 sidetrack kicked off from the original well bore at a depth of 1,244 metres and extended for an additional 988 metres in length and approximately 400 metres were drilled through the targeted reef with around 2 metres of the wellbore encountering ...

