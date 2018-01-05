

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The next most awaited smartphone from South Korean tech giant Samsung's stable is Galaxy X, a smartphone with foldable display.



Reports suggests that the Galaxy X handset will be launched at some point in next year. However, it is not impossible for Samsung to tease it at the CES 2018, the largest electronics show of the year.



According to Business Korea, Samsung should stick to its recently confirmed plans and launch the Galaxy X next year. 'We aim to launch a foldable smartphone next year,' Samsung's mobile division chief DJ Koh said in September.



Meanwhile, Samsung's main rival Apple is also rumored to be working on a foldable smartphone with LG.



