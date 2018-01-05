The "European Research Centres Directory 2018" directory has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit and commercial research and development activities throughout the Europe.
The European Research Centers Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject.
These include:
- Agriculture Food
- Archaeology History
- Astronomy
- Biology
- Business Economics
- Earth Sciences
- Education
- Energy Industry
- Engineering Technology
- Environment
- Health Medicine
- Humanities Social Sciences
- Industrial Relations
- International Affairs
- Law
- Mathematics
- Regional Affairs
- Religion
- Women Gender
The European Research Centres Directory' arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.
The European Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most of the Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including: year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.
Entries include:
- the name of center, address and full contact details including email and URL
- senior personnel names
- center affiliations
- staff numbers
- description of research program
- publications
- services and special facilities.
