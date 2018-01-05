

5 January 2018



Pursuant to its obligations under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ('The Regulations'), Irish Continental Group plc sets out below details of a notification received under The Regulations.



Tom Corcoran



Company Secretary



Standard Form TR-1



Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |Central Bank of Ireland)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which| |voting rights are attached(ii): | | | |Irish Continental Group | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | | | |[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | | | |[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | | |[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | | |[ ] Other (please specify)(iii): | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv): | +--------------------+---------------------------------------------------------+ |Name: |City and country of registered office (if applicable): | | | | |Marathon Asset |London, UK | |Management LLP | | +--------------------+---------------------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v): | | | |See attached breakdown | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): | | | |4 January 2018 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | | | |5 January 2018 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: | | | |6% | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | |% of voting |% of voting | | | | |rights |rights through |Total of |Total number of | | |attached to |financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total |instruments |(9.A + |issuer(vii) | | |of 9.A) |(total of 9.B.1 |9.B) | | | | |+ 9.B.2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which |5.88 |0 |5.88 |189,994,390 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous |6.98 |0 |6.98 | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+-+------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | | | | |



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii): | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +----------------+---------------------------+---------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix)|% of voting rights | |shares +--------------+------------+-----------------+---------------+ |ISIN code (if | | | | | |possible) | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | | | | | | | +----------------+--------------+------------+-----------------+---------------+ |Ordinary Shares | |11,175,814 | |5.88 | |(IE00BLP58571) | | | | | +----------------+--------------+------------+-----------------+---------------+ |SUBTOTAL A | |11,175,814 | |5.88 | +----------------+--------------+------------+-----------------+---------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the | |Regulations | +------------------+----------+--------------+-----------------------+---------+ | | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights|% of | |Type of financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if|voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +------------------+----------+--------------+-----------------------+---------+ |None | | | | | +------------------+----------+--------------+-----------------------+---------+ | |SUBTOTAL B.1 | | | -------------------+----------+--------------+-----------------------+---------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to | |Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations | +----------------+------------+------------+-----------------+---------+-------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Physical or cash |Number of|% of | |financial |date(x) |Conversion |settlement(xii) |voting |voting | |instrument | |Period (xi) | |rights |rights | +----------------+------------+------------+-----------------+---------+-------+ |None | | | | | | +----------------+------------+------------+-----------------+---------+-------+ | | |SUBTOTAL B.2 | | | -----------------+-+----------+-+----------+-+---------------+-+-----+-+-------+ | | | | | | | | | |



10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.(xiii)



[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv):



Name(xv)



% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold



% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold



Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold



William Arah



Jeremy Hosking



Neil Ostrer



Marathon Asset Management LLP



5.88



0



5.88



11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]



12. Additional information(xvi):



Breakdown of Holdings:



+-------------------------------------------+--------------+ | Custodian | Nominal | +-------------------------------------------+--------------+ | Bank of New York Mellon | 2,503,081 | | | | | Brown Brothers Harriman | 170,093 | | | | | JP Morgan Chase | 541,229 | | | | | | | | HSBC Plc | 106,614 | | | | | Northern Trust | 6,286,375 | | | | | Royal Bank of Canada | 11,670 | | | | | State Street Bank & Trust Company, Boston | 3,426,327 | +-------------------------------------------+--------------+ | Total | 13,045,389 | +-------------------------------------------+--------------+



The provided breakdown of holdings refer to the total number of shares in Irish Continental Group managed by the portfolio managers of Marathon Asset Management LLP. No portfolio manager controls directly a disclosable position. The total includes 1,869,575 shares for which clients have retained the right to vote.



Done at London on 5(th) January 2018.



