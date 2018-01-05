According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global camera stabilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Camera Stabilizers Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global camera stabilizers market into the following application segments. They are:

Cinema cameras

DSLRs

Action cameras

Underwater cameras

Smartphones

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Cinema cameras

Stabilizers are used with cinema cameras to capture smooth videos even while in motion. The use of cinema cameras is highly influenced by the growth in the media and entertainment industry and film industry. Professionals in the entertainment industry prefer high-quality cinema cameras to record events and films. The increasing demand in the film industry and availability of high-end technological cinema cameras have resulted in the increasing adoption of cinema cameras and camera stabilizers.

According to Ujjwal Doshi, a lead analyst at Technavio for consumer electronics research, "Stabilizers are easy to carry and eliminate distracting camera movements for smoother and more professional-looking videos. They are also supported with various accessories such as adapters, chargers, lights, and microphones. Camcorders are used in the transport and media and entertainment industries. Small and lightweight camera stabilizers are available in the market to support camcorders."

DSLRs

Camera stabilizers help in capturing long tracking shots and elaborate pans and zooms. They give a more professional look to shots that are captured using digital single-lens reflex (DSLRs). Some of the weight-based camera stabilizers have enough weight capacity to carry DSLR cameras. For instance, the Roxant Pro Handheld stabilizer and Glide Gear GNS 100 Geranos 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer help in gaining high-quality footage as well as provide calibration and balance.

To achieve the maximum performance, additional weights can be added to stabilizers to support the shots taken using DSLRs. There is a decline in the sales of DSLRs because of the increasing popularity and use of smartphones that offer similar functionalities.

Action cameras

Action cameras are tiny, lightweight video cameras that can produce high-quality, wide-angle videos in almost any environment. They are ruggedized or covered by a housing and are reinforced by many mounts that enable them to be fixed to anything such as a surfboard, helmet, or chest. Action cameras are a popular choice for shooting extreme sports.

"The action sports and extreme sports industry is witnessing growth across the globe. Skateboarding, surfing, and sports climbing are some of the popular sports that are soon expected to become a part of the 2020 Olympic Games, which is to be held in Tokyo. We expect the demand for action cameras to increase during the forecast period as they will increasingly be used to capture fast movements during various sporting activities," says Ujjwal

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

