Information on the number of shares constituting the Company's share capital and related voting rights presented in accordance with provisions of article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Regulatory News:

Company :

Company name: MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION (Paris:MMT)

* Head office and registered office: 89 avenue Charles de Gaulle 92575 Neuilly sur Seine Cedex France

* 339 012 452 RCS Nanterre

* Compartment A Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0000053225)

1. Total number of shares forming the share capital: 126 414 248

2. Total number of voting rights, calculated on the total number of shares with voting rights attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights (gross or theoretical voting rights): 126 414 248

(In accordance with provisions of article 223-11 II of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of voting rights is calculated on the total number of shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights).

3. Total number of net voting rights*: 125 994 589

* Net voting rights total voting rights attached to total number of shares shares deprived of voting rights

Jérôme Lefébure

Chief Financial Officer

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005678/en/

Contacts:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION

Eric Ghestemme, Tel: 33 1 41 92 59 53

Email: eric.ghestemme@m6.fr