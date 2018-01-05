

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dating app Tinder played a prank at Consumer Electronics Show 2018 using a 'virtual-reality headset.'



Tinder, which had set up a booth at the show, used the help of a mulit-user VR headset for its marketing gimmick. People will peek inside the multi-person headset and simply would be looking directly into other person's eyes.



'It seems like everyone is launching a VR headset nowadays. As a tech company, we felt inspired to create one of our own. But here's the thing: our mission has always been to get people together to have real experiences in the real world' the company said in a blog.



'We created our multi-user VR headset with the Tinder experience in mind. Real people having a real experience, and like the app, it only works with a double opt-in.'



