London stocks extended their recent record run on Friday, with the top-flight index hitting fresh highs as investors brushed off a slightly weaker than expected reading on US non-farm payrolls for December. The 100 ended up by 0.37% or 28.34 points to 7,724.22, having earlier hit a fresh high of 7,727.73, while the pound was flat against the dollar at 1.3552 but climbing 0.30% versus the euro to 1.1264. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrials breached the 25,000 level and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ...

