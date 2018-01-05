Vibrant multimedia and connectivity come to the masses with Cinemo using Accordo5 from STMicroelectronics to energize the in-car experience

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware, has announced that it is working closely with STMicroelectronics (ST), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications and a leading supplier of advanced automotive ICs, to demonstrate the full capability of the ST Accordo5 car-infotainment processor platform at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

Built from the ground up, Cinemo's software delivers dynamic performance as it crafts the perfect ambience for front or rear seat comfort. Taking full advantage of ST's Accordo5, Cinemo manages a broad spectrum of media accessibility and control with secure content sharing between mobile devices and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) screens. Designed to allow near instantaneous correlation to all media available in the car regardless of the location or storage device, Cinemo's Distributed Playback and Distributed Media Management have a flexible expanse between local and connected database and playback that revolutionize the way digital media can be distributed and used in the car.

The Accordo5 family of automotive processors meets crucial display-performance and security demands in a low-power compact platform well suited for mid- and lower-cost vehicles. The processors enable state-of-the-art digital instrument clusters and Audio/Video/Navigation (AVN) head units to become more affordable than ever by integrating the complete graphics, video, and audio functionality on-chip to save design costs and simplify assembly.

"Through our collaboration with STMicroelectronics, cutting-edge automotive infotainment can be delivered in a most cost-effective way whilst addressing a critical need for transparency," said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo. "Accordo5 devices provide features that have high value for car drivers and passengers, including smartphone mirroring and Rear Seat Entertainment on Bring Your Own Device, so we are delighted that ST is showcasing a compelling usage of Cinemo's award-winning multimedia middleware during CES."

