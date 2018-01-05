The global two-wheeler keyless entry system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005318/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Photo: Business Wire)

Global two-wheeler keyless entry system market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including aftermarket and OEMs. As projected in 2016, around 78% of the market share originated from the aftermarket segment. The penetration of factory-fitted keyless entry systems in two-wheeler is very low because of which the opportunity for keyless entry systems in the aftermarket is immense.

Based on geography, the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA and the Americas. As of 2016, 42% of the market share came from the Americas.

"In the Americas keyless entry systems in two-wheelers are predominant in the aftermarket. Harley Davidson has included ABS and keyless security options in a five-model Sportster line-up since 2014. In this region, keyless entry systems offered in the scooter segment is low, which offers opportunities for the aftermarket segment to grow, says Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Avail Technavio's Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 Jan 7.

Two-wheeler keyless entry system market: competitive vendor landscape

A few major players in the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market accounted for close to 50% of the market share in 2016. A single supplier provides products to multiple two-wheeler manufacturers. Few suppliers are likely to control the market during the forecast period. Due to high growth and untapped market potential, the players in the two-wheeler keyless entry system market are exploring new geographic regions. With economic growth being stagnant, this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period in developed markets such as Europe, Latin America, and the US.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising sales of luxury motorcycles in APAC

Keyless entry system: A convenient feature

Market challenges:

Risk associated with keyless entry system

Biometric to replace keyless entry system

Market trends:

Integrating immobilizer with keyless entry system

Introduction of 3D gesture in key fob

Get a sample copy of the global two-wheeler keyless entry system market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing automotive electronics research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180105005318/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com