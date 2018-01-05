

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following a recent endorsement from President Donald Trump, Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced Friday he is officially jumping into the race for Governor of Florida.



'You may remember a few weeks ago the president tweeted support for me as a candidate for governor of Florida,' DeSantis said in an interview on Fox News. 'Today, we're going to be filing the paperwork to begin that effort.'



He added, 'As somebody who is a military officer, Iraq veteran, a proven conservative, and then with the support of the president, I'm in a position to exercise the leadership that can build on the great work that Governor Rick Scott has done.'



DeSantis credited Florida's term-limited current governor Rick Scott with advancing economic opportunity, reforming education and draining the swamp in Tallahassee.



The announcement from DeSantis comes two weeks after Trump suggested in a post on Twitter that the congressman would make a great governor.



'Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!' Trump tweeted.



DeSantis is expected to face off against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran in the Republican primary.



