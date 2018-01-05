The focus in the coming week will be on any Cabinet reshuffle by the Prime Minister. Political considerations will also be high on the agenda on the other side of the Pond, as the looming expiry of the temporary stop-gap spending bill on 19 January forces Republicans to reach across the aisles to Democrats in order to avoid a government shutdown. In terms of data, the spotlight will be on the latest consumer price data in China which are scheduled for release at the middle of the week, ...

