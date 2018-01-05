Saudi Aramco, the Dhahran-based petroleum and natural gas company which had recently been forced to deny plans that it was abandoning its $2tn flotation of 5% of the company, received a shot in the arm on Friday after a royal decree converted the firm into a joint stock company, allowing it to expand its shareholder base beyond the Saudi Arabian government. "This is part of the preparation process for the IPO. You'd expect that to happen," a source was quoted as telling the Guardian. The decree ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...