TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/18 -- ATLAS Mara Limited (LSE: ATMA)

LSE: ATMA

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting ATLAS Mara Limited rights are attached(ii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-UK issuer X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- An event changing the breakdown of voting rights ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other (please specify)(iii): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name BNY (Nominees) Limited ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi): 21 December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 28 December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting % of voting rights through rights financial Total of both Total number of attached to instruments in % (8.A + voting rights shares (total (total of 8.B 1 8.B) of issuer(vii) of 8. A) + 8.B 2) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date on which Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% threshold was crossed or reached ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous notification 7.87 7.87 (if applicable) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A: Voting rights attached to shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights (if possible) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Directive Directive Directive 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VGG0697K1066 Below 5% Below 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of voting rights that may be Type of Expiration Exercise/ acquired if % of voting financial date(x) Conversion Period(xi) the rights instrument instrument is exercised/ converted. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 ----------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Physical or Type of Expiration Exercise/ cash Number of % of voting financial date(x) Conversion settlement voting rights rights instrument Period(xi) (xii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 ------------------------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please X add additional rows as necessary) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial if it equals or is instruments if it Total of both if it Name(xv) higher than the equals or is equals or is higher notifiable higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guggenheim Capital, LLC Below 5% Below 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guggenheim Partners, LLC Below 5% Below 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GI Holdco II, LLC Below 5% Below 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GI Holdco, LLC Below 5% Below 5% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guggenheim Partners Investment Below 5% Below 5% Management Holdings, LLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of the proxy holder ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The number and % of voting rights held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- The date until which the voting rights will be held ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Additional information(xvi) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Each of the share disposals referenced in this form were controlled and directed by clients of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC ("GPIM"), for whom GPIM held the shares, without any discretionary disposal decision or disposal recommendation by GPIM. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Place of completion New York, NY, United States ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of completion 28 December 2017 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

