TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/18 -- Castle Resources Inc. has completed a going private transaction and has made an application to voluntarily delist its shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange effective market close today, January 5, 2018. After the shares of the Company are delisted, there will be no public market for the shares.

Date: Market close, January 5, 2018

Symbol: CRI

