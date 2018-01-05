TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/18 -- Note to Editors: two photos for this release are available on the Canadian Press picture wire via Marketwired.

SciCan, a Canadian manufacturer of dental and medical technology, completed the expansion of its warehouse this fall, adding 8,000 square feet to its Don Mills manufacturing facility and signalling the continued growth of international demand for Canadian medical exports.

"Infection control solutions play a critical role in the prevention of disease and the promotion of health standards worldwide, and SciCan has been an important part of the global supply chain for dental and ophthalmology markets for over 20 years," says SciCan Chairman Arthur Zwingenberger.

Innovative technology fuels growth

SciCan rose to prominence on the international dental scene in the 1980s with its compact, innovative STATIM sterilizers that use a patented steam technology invented in Canada. The company's growth exploded in the following years and it quickly took up space in Don Mills in 1994 where it built three production lines.

Today, SciCan has four production lines making upwards of 200,000 products every year. It employs 250 people worldwide and its technology is distributed to 100 countries around the globe.

Part of a US$336 billion global market

From 2011 to 2016, Canadian medical device exports increased from $1.8 billion to $3.1 billion, according to a report from Global Trade Atlas. Growth in emerging markets, health care reform and infection control standards of compliance are among some of the forces driving innovation and interest in this sector. Dental products comprise an important 8% of Canada's estimated US$6.7 billion medical device market, which is 2% of the global US$336 billion market, according to Industry Canada's 2016 figures.

In the medical device sector, small to medium enterprises such as SciCan are common and tend to be R&D intensive. SciCan's 25,000-square-foot facility houses research labs, but unlike many of its peers almost half of its space is dedicated to the manufacturing and warehousing of medical technology.

ABOUT SCICAN LTD.

For over 25 years, SciCan Ltd., headquartered in Toronto, has been focused on protecting patients, doctors and healthcare providers with innovative infection control equipment. It is best known for its top-selling countertop sterilizer, the STATIM, as well as its line of HYDRIM washers and disinfectors. Through a sustained legacy of growth and expansion, SciCan is now a global leader in infection control specializing in dentistry and ophthalmology in more than 100 countries around the world.

Contacts:

Michael Emery

Brand Marketing Manager

416-446-2758

memery@scican.com



