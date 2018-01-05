SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'category management study on the consumer goods industry'. A renowned consumer goods firm with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread across economies was facing difficulties in achieving category growth across 30+ countries. The consumer goods industry client wanted to leverage solutions like category management studies which would help them build category relationships with customers while enhancing business performance across business units.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The consumer goods industry has been flourishing as establishments in this industry space have started developing new innovative products to meet the ever-increasing needs and demands of customers across economies."

In the consumer goods industry, firms are looking at employing new techniques to address the changing needs and demands of the consumers in a cost-effective manner. Also, several consumer goods firms have started leveraging the use of category management solutions which enable clients in the consumer goods space to optimize cost structures, efficiency, and the effectiveness of businesses.

The category management solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the consumer goods client develop a comprehensive toolkit that included driver selection, market assessment, and customer presentations. The client also gained actionable insights into the strategic initiatives, category drivers, and guidelines that covered all market types.

Our category management solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Position themselves across many markets.

Achieve immediate gains for their category across business units.

