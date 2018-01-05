SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply chain management study on the import and export industry'. A leading import and export industry client, with an estimated volume of over 4,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), wanted to gain an enhanced visibility of their customer's supply chain which would help them offer accurate and reliable information about the expected arrival of their merchandise. The client also wanted to improvise their current supply chain strategies to gain better visibility into supplier capabilities, operational experience, and contract status.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Rapid globalization and development of economies across the globe have fueled the growth of the import and export industry, as it plays an important role in the movement of goods and services from one country to another."

Leading companies operating in the import and export market space, are focusing on expanding beyond borders and re-defining the way demand and supplies are managed. Also, companies in this sector have started leveraging the use of supply chain management solutions to maximize customer value and achieve a sustainable competitive advantage.

The solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the import and export industry client with the ability to monitor, measure and manage the supply chain network which in turn assisted them in overcoming issues related to the transit time of goods. Moreover, our solutions also helped the import and export industry client better manage inventory and reduce related costs.

This supply chain management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase their turnover.

Improve product availability.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

