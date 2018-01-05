sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 06.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,077 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1CTWE ISIN: VGG757001075 Ticker-Symbol: RV0 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO NOVO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO NOVO GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,072
0,093
05.01.
0,073
0,092
05.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AURA MINERALS INC
AURA MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURA MINERALS INC1,56-2,50 %
RIO NOVO GOLD INC0,0770,00 %